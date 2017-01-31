Three Ukrainian troops killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine
Moscow: Fighting in eastern Ukraine has escalated, killing at least three people overnight, injuring many more and trapping 200 coalminers underground.
The press office of the Ukrainian government's operation in the east said on Tuesday that heavy shelling around Avdiivka on the northern outskirts of the separatist stronghold of Donetsk has killed at least three troops and injured 20 more.
The operation headquarters also reported an unspecified number of civilian casualties.
Fighting, which appears to be the worst in many months, is concentrated around the Donetsk suburb of Avdiivka, home to a giant coking plant.
Its director said on Monday that preparations were being made to stop production after heavy shelling.
In Donetsk, the rebels' Donetsk News Agency said an electric power cut had trapped more than 200 coalminers fellow ground.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!