Tibet wants development, not independence from China: Dalai Lama

New Delhi: The Dalai Lama on Thursday said that Tibet does not want independence from China but that the region and its people want greater development. Emphasising that what has happened in the past should be kept aside, the Tibetan spiritual leader who has been in exile in India since 1959 said the Chinese must also respect his people and their culture.

Even though China has repeatedly accused Dalai Lama of indulging in anti-China activities, the Dalai Lama said he harbours no ill-will and that greater development of Tibet is in the best interest of all. "The past is past. We will have to look into the future," he said during an interactive session organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce. "We are not seeking independence. We want to stay with China. We want more development."

Pointing out how China has become more open to the outside world, the Dalai Lama said the country has to put the development of Tibetan plateau on the high priority list. "From Yangtze to Sindhu rivers, major rivers come from Tibet. Billions of lives are involved. Taking care of the Tibetan Plateau is not only good for Tibet but for billions of people."

His words may be regarded as a step down from the hard stand that both Tibetans and Chinese have taken against one another. The Tibetans have been demanding independence and have accused Chinese authorities of not just deliberately ignoring development of the region but of violating human rights and disrespecting - and disregarding - Tibetan culture. Hundreds of Tibetans have self-immolated themselves for the cause of Tibetan independence. The Dalai Lama himself had said in a 2016 interview with comedian John Oliver that 'Chinese hardliners had a part of their brain missing.'

In response, China had called him a liar and continues to use a variety of tactics to ensure countries and diplomats snub him. Not every effort has always paid off.

(With PTI inputs)