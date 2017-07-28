Timeline of Pakistan's Panamagate case

Islamabad: Following is the sequence of events related to the unfolding of the Panama Papers Leak case:

- The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) makes 11.5 million secret documents available to the public for the very first time.

- The documents, coming from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, contain confidential attorney-client information for more than 214,488 offshore entities.

- Eight off-shore companies were reported to have links with the family of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother, Chief Minister of Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif.

- According to documents available on the ICIJ website, the prime minister`s children -- Maryam, Hassan and Hussain "were owners or had the right to authorise transactions for several companies".

- The leaks breathe a new life into allegations of corruption that the Sharif family has long been haunted by.

- At the forefront of the battle is Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, lead by its chairman Imran Khan.

- On April 4, 2016, PTI Chairman Imran Khan says `The leaks are God sent` and his aides and he consolidate their position on corruption allegations against the prime minister.

- They demand immediate action by the government to respond to the allegations.

- This marks the beginning of what will be nearly a year long effort to resolve the Panama Papers case, also dubbed `Panamgate` in the local media.

- Maryam Nawaz tweets what appears to be a statement from the Sharif family spokesman.

- They are calling the revelations made under the Panama Papers leaks, a "distortion of information".

- The statement goes on to clarify that "Maryam Nawaz is not a beneficiary or owner of any of the companies" named in the leaked documents.

- On April 5, 2016, an under-pressure Sharif announces a probe in an address to the nation from the Pakistan Television (PTV) headquarters.

- He subtlely acknowledges the fact that he is using state apparatus to address a personal matter.

- Sharif says he is open to the formation of a judicial commission to probe his family`s alleged finances in offshore tax-havens.

- Sharif assures the country he is open to legal scrutiny.

- On April 10, 2016, Imran Khan wants the government to promptly form an inquiry commission led by the serving Chief Justice of Pakistan, Anwar Zaheer Jamali.

- The government, on the other hand, is keen on having ex-Supreme Court judges populate the bench.

- On April 13, 2016, five ex-SC judges refuse to lead the inquiry. Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan expresses regret.

- On April 14, 2016, Prime Minister Sharif arrives in London for a medical check up lasting five days.

- On April 16, 2016, a government team headed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar finalises the terms of reference (ToRs) for the proposed inquiry commission being formed to investigate the Panama Papers leaks.

- Maryam Nawaz expresses annoyance over the PML-N`s response not being 'robust' enough.

- The meeting also reportedly resolved that: "If at all the commission is formed it will be the one headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court as announced by the prime minister in his address to the nation."

- On April 19, 2016, Sharif returns to Pakistan, eyeing a difficult job ahead of him.

- On April 22, 2016, Sharif delivers a second address to the nation in which he says that his government has decided to formally ask then Chief Justice of Pakistan to set up a judicial commission for investigations into Panama Papers leak.

- He also says that if the charges are proved, he will resign immediately.

- On April 25, 2016, the Opposition rejects the inquiry commission proposed by the government and its terms of reference.

- On May 1, 2016, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari asks Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down until an inquiry into the money laundering allegations levelled at his family are completed.

- On May 3, 2016, the Opposition presents its set of ToRs. The ToRs emphasise on initiating the inquiry into off-shore holdings, starting with the Sharif family.

- On May 5, 2016, the government rejects opposition`s ToRs.

- On May 10, 2016, Chief of Army Staff General Raheel Sharif urges Sharif to resolve the Panama issue during a one-on-one meeting.

- On May 13, 2016, the Supreme Court returns the federal government`s request to appoint an inquiry commission to investigate the leaked document`s connection with the Sharif family.

- On May 16, 2016, Sharif suggests the formation of a joint committee to draft the ToRs, which will establish the judicial commission he referred to in his first state address on the Panama Papers allegations.

- He also attempts to explain the ownership of his London Park Lane flats.

- Astonishingly, there is no mention of Qatari Prince Jassim.

- The Opposition PTI accuses Sharif of misleading the National Assembly and the nation.

- On May 18, 2016, the government and the opposition agree to form a 12-member committee in order to draft joint ToRs for an inquiry commission, which would probe the Panama Papers.

- On May 22, 2016, Sharif flies off to London for heart surgery.

- On May 31, 2016, Maryam Nawaz Sharif tweets that her father has undergone a successful heart surgery.

- On June 4, 2016, the 12-member bipartisan parliamentary committee seems to have hit a dead end as both sides are not only refusing to budge from their positions on the issue of offshore companies but are also accusing each other of toughening their stance.

- On June 24, 2016, the PTI files petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking disqualification of Sharif for allegedly concealing his assets.

- On June 27, 2016, the PPP also petitions the ECP to disqualify the prime minister and his family members.

- On July 9, 2016, Sharif returns home from London after 48 days.

- On July 12, 2016, Sharif is advised to devise a plan to counter PTI chief Imran Khan`s propaganda.

- On July 20, 2016, the opposition decides not to negotiate anymore with the government over the ToR issue.

- On August 3, 2016, Imran Khan lashes out and says that not a single institution had moved or served notice on those whose names had appeared in the Panama Papers for allegedly committing money laundering and tax evasion.

- On August 24, 2016, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq files his party`s long-awaited petition on the Panama Papers leaks in the Supreme Court.

- On August 29, 2016, the PTI files a petition before the Supreme Court seeking Sharif`s disqualification.

- On September 25, 2016, Imran Khan urges his followers to commence a Long March from September 30 to Sharif`s Raiwind estate in order to put pressure on state institutions to act judiciously on the Panama Papers issue.

- On September 30, 2016, the PTI protests outside Sharif residence, demands Nawaz`s resignation.

- On October 7, 2016, PTI chairman Imran Khan calls on party workers to lay siege to Islamabad on October 30, telling them to paralyse the capital until Sharif resigns or presents himself for accountability.

- On October 10, 2016, Imran Khan asks court for early hearing.

- On October 20, 2016, the Supreme Court of Pakistan starts accepting petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf, Jamhoori Watan Party, Jamaat-i-Islami and others to begin the proceedings.

- On October 28, 2016, the Supreme Court of Pakistan forms a larger five-bench to hear petitions regarding Panama.

- On October 31, 2016, Imran Khan calls on supporters to gather in Islamabad, but the numbers aren`t impressive. The government places shipping containers to block off routes from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into Islamabad..

- On November 1, 2016, the Supreme Court of Pakistan asks the government and the protesting PTI to present their respective ToRs, in case the court decided to constitute an inquiry commission on Panamagate.

- On November 2, 2016, Imran Khan`s PTI holds `thanksgiving` rally.

- On November 7, 2016, Sharif`s children submit replies to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

- On November 30, 2016, PTI`s lead counsel in the Panamagate case Naeem Bukhari tells the Supreme Court that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had forged his cousin Tariq Shafi`s signatures on documents.

- On December 9, 2016, Pakistan`s Chief Justice Zaheer Jamali is scheduled to retire. A five-judge larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has been constituted by the Supreme Court to resume hearing of the Panama Papers case from January 4, 2017.

- On December 31, 2016, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children submit documents in the Supreme Court notifying a change of counsel in the Panamagate case.

- On January 4, 2017, a five member bench, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, is appraised about details of the offices held by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during his political career.

- On January 6, 2017, Members of the Supreme Court bench hearing the Panamagate case express divergent opinions over which side shouldered the burden of proof.

- On January 12, 2017, Two different money trails puzzle the apex court bench.

- On January 13, 2017, the BBC reports that the Sharif family`s four flats in London were purchased in 1990s.

- On January 17, 2017, The prime minister`s daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif, submits her reply to the court.

- On January 23, 2017, German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung tweets documents to `help` Pakistanis form their own opinion on the role of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif`s daughter in Panamagate.

- On January 26, 2017, a second letter is floated by Hussain Nawaz`s counsel, `clarifying` Sharif`s investment in Gulf Steel Mills. The letter is accompanied by transaction details and auditor`s reports regarding the Gulf Steel Mills in Dubai and the Azizia Steel Mills in Jeddah.

- On January 27, 2017, the Supreme Court of Pakistan orders the National Accoutability Bureau to submit Hudaibiya reference record on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar`s `confession`.

- On January 31, 2017, the Supreme Court of Pakistan expresses concern over NAB, Qatari letters.

- On February 15, 2017, the PTI presents `new evidence`. The apex court bench also postpones day-to-day proceedings after Justice Saeed had to be rushed to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology following chest pains on January 31.

- On February 16, 2017, Maryam`s lawyer`s admits that she was the trustee of the London flats for six months between February and July 2006.

- On February 18, 2017, PTI Chairman Imran Khan submits an affidavit to the SC, asking it to ignore the two Qatari letters produced by the Sharif family as evidence of their stance in the case.

- On February 20, 2017, record of Hudaibiya, Raiwind references submitted to SC. On February 22, 2017, Supreme Court cautions the Attorney General of Pakistan to argue as the attorney general and not become a party to the case.

- On February 23, 2017, Panamagate hearings conclude; judgement awaited.

- On April 20, 2017, Supreme Court issues a split verdict on Panamagate case, orders formation of six-man joint investigation team (JIT) comprising Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), MI (Military Intelligence), NAB, SECP and SBP officials. The JIT was led by FIA`s Additional Director General Wajid Zia, a grade 21 officer, and included the SBP`s Amer Aziz, SECP Executive Director Bilal Rasool, NAB Director Irfan Naeem Mangi, ISI`s Brig Muha­mmad Nauman Saeed and MI`s Brig Kamran Khurshid.

- On July 10, 2017, the JIT submitsd a 275-page report on the Sharif family`s wealth to the Supreme Court. The apex court said it would resume hearing the Panamagate case starting July 17.

- On July 17, 2017, Supreme Court resumes hearing Panamagate case.

- On July 21, 2017, Supreme Court reserves judgement in Panamagate case.

- On July 28, 2017, Supreme Court delivers verdict in Panamagate case.