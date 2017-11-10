Toll from typhoon Damrey in Vietnam reaches 106

HANOI: The death toll due to typhoon Damrey that hit Vietnam last week has increased to 106 with 197 injured and 25 others reported missing, disaster management officials said on Friday.

Damrey also destroyed over 2,000 houses, damaged nearly 120,000 others, sank 1,231 cargo and fishing ships and boats, and killed over 43,300 cattle, reports Xinhua news agency.

Vietnamese forces are still searching for missing crew members after eight ships sank in Quy Nhon city, Binh Dinh province.

Floodwater and landslides have disrupted road and rail transport.

The typhoon has hit the Southeast Asian country ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the coastal city of Da Nang for a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum as part of his two-week trip across the Asia-Pacific region.

The forum will be attended by some 10,000 delegates, 2,000 chief executive officers of leading firms in APEC economies, and 3,000 reporters.

