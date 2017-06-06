close
Toll in last week`s Kabul truck bomb now over 150: Ashraf Ghani

Over 150 innocent Afghan sons and daughters were killed and more than 300 wounded were brought to hospitals with burns and amputations.

AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 12:44
Kabul: The death toll from a devastating truck bomb in Kabul`s diplomatic quarter last week has jumped to more than 150 people, President Ghani told an international peace conference in the capital on Tuesday.

"Over 150 innocent Afghan sons and daughters were killed and more than 300 wounded were brought to hospitals with burns and amputations," Ghani said. Previously officials had put the number of killed at 90.

TAGS

PakistanKabultruck bombAshraf Ghaniinternational peace conference

