close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Toll in Mexico earthquake rises to 305

The toll from the devastating September 19 earthquake in Mexico has risen to 305, national Civil Protection Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente has said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 09:17

Mexico City: The toll from the devastating September 19 earthquake in Mexico has risen to 305, national Civil Protection Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente has said.

In an update of the number of deaths left by the magnitude 7 quake, Puente on Saturday specified that Mexico City had 167 fatalities, Morelos had 73 and Puebla 45, while there were 13 in Mexico State, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca, Efe news reported.

The number increased principally in Mexico City, where it went from 154 to 167 in the last few hours, whereas in the states of Morelos, Puebla, Mexico, Guerrero and Oaxaca, no change was registered in the number of victims.

Puente confirmed in another message that the search and rescue work to save any survivors has been resumed after the Magnitude 6.1 temblor this Saturday.

Saturday`s seismic movement is one of the 4,287 aftershocks of the magnitude 8.2 earthquake on September 7, the most powerful since 1932, and whose epicentre was off the coast of the southern state of Chiapas.

Puente said that because of protocol, the work of digging through the rubble was suspended for a brief period of time in order to study the state of the structures after the new quake, which caused the collapse of a bridge originally damaged in the September 7 temblor.

TAGS

MexicoEarthquakeCivil ProtectionLuis Felipe Puente

From Zee News

Sushma ji, thank you for recognising Congress&#039; legacy: Rahul Gandhi
India

Sushma ji, thank you for recognising Congress' legacy:...

Pakistan rakes up Kashmir issue yet again in response to Sushma Swaraj&#039;s speech at UN
India

Pakistan rakes up Kashmir issue yet again in response to Su...

Six people believed injured in suspected London acid attack
EuropeWorld

Six people believed injured in suspected London acid attack

New Zealand&#039;s ruling party ahead after poll but kingmaker in no rush to decide
World

New Zealand's ruling party ahead after poll but kingma...

J&amp;K: Terrorist killed in Uri, encounter underway
India

J&K: Terrorist killed in Uri, encounter underway

DU professor insults goddess Durga on Facebook, calls her &#039;a prostitute&#039;
DelhiIndia

DU professor insults goddess Durga on Facebook, calls her...

&#039;Foreigner hai aap&#039;- Assamese girl denied entry into Agra monument, asked to prove herself an &#039;Indian&#039;
India

'Foreigner hai aap'- Assamese girl denied entry i...

Thanks for &#039;stating hard facts about India, Pak&#039;: Congress to Sushma Swaraj
India

Thanks for 'stating hard facts about India, Pak':...

BJP&#039;s two-day national executive meetings to start today
India

BJP's two-day national executive meetings to start tod...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi