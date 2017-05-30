close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Toll in Sri Lanka floods rises to 183

At least 103 persons remained missing and the toll was expected to rise as authorities battle to rescue those still stranded across a wide stretch of the country.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 16:17

Colombo: Sri Lankan military and police used boats to rescue the marooned and retrieve corpses as the death toll from the devastating floods in the island nation rose to 183, officials said on Tuesday.

At least 103 persons remained missing and the toll was expected to rise as authorities battle to rescue those still stranded across a wide stretch of the country, the Daily Mirror reported.

It was the worst flooding in Sri Lanka since 2003. India and other countries have rushed aid to help Sri Lankan authorities.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said 112 people were also injured. A total of 545,243 people were affected by the disaster.

The South-West monsoon unleashed torrential rains, ravaging 14 districts in the western and southern parts of the country last week.

Houses and shops remained submerged in 10 to 30 feet of water. The Expressway from Colombo to Matara, in the deep south, was flooded in several areas.

The DMC ordered people living along the winding Kelani river -- where the Hollywood movie "The Bridge on the River Kwai" was filmed -- to evacuate to safer places.

Officials said this would cover the areas of Kollonnawa, Kaduwela, Wellampitiya, Kelaniya, Biyagama, Sedawatte, Dompe, Hanwella, Padukka and Avissawella.

The Meteorology Department said rains and winds were expected to continue.

Indian rescue personnel were deployed last week in flood-hit areas. An Indian ship carrying relief material and rescue personnel, INS Kirch, reached Colombo last week.

Sri Lanka Red Cross volunteers and staff workers were engaged in search and rescue missions besides distributing food, water and essential supplies.

TAGS

Sri LankaSri Lanka floodsSri Lanka landslidesRescue teamDisaster Management Center (DMC)INS KirchMeteorology department

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

No conspiracy behind Babri demolition: Uma Bharti
Uttar Pradesh

No conspiracy behind Babri demolition: Uma Bharti

Five killed as Cyclone Mora strikes Bangladesh
Asia

Five killed as Cyclone Mora strikes Bangladesh

Madras High Court stays Centre&#039;s ban on sale of cattle for slaughter, seeks reply from govt
India

Madras High Court stays Centre's ban on sale of cattle...

Snapdeal crosses 50-million-mark on Google Play Store
Technology

Snapdeal crosses 50-million-mark on Google Play Store

Spotted - Potentially habitable &#039;Super-Earth&#039; planet found orbiting nearby star
Space

Spotted - Potentially habitable 'Super-Earth' pla...

New tech can extract fresh water from waste brine
Science

New tech can extract fresh water from waste brine

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video