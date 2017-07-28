Toll in Venezuela protests reach 107

Caracas: The death toll in the violent Venezuelan protests against the government`s call to rewrite the Constitution has increased to 107, officials confirmed.

Two people were found dead on Thursday in the states of Anzoategui and Lara, with one of them being shot dead, reports Efe news.

With these two victims, a total of six people have died since July 26, the first day of the 48-hour general strike called by the opposition against the election of a National Constituent Assembly scheduled for Sunday.

On Sunday, Venezuelans are scheduled to cast their vote for more than 500 members of the National Constituent Assembly, which will be in charge of drafting a new constitution and reordering the state without anyone being able to oppose their decisions.

Over 1,500 people have been injured in the three months of pro- and anti-government protests after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro launched an initiative to elect a Constituent Assembly to reform the Constitution.

It has been badly received by the opposition which claimed it was another attempt by the executive to hold onto power.