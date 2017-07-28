close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Toll in Venezuela protests reach 107

Venezuelans are scheduled to cast their vote for more than 500 members of the National Constituent Assembly.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 11:44

Caracas: The death toll in the violent Venezuelan protests against the government`s call to rewrite the Constitution has increased to 107, officials confirmed.

Two people were found dead on Thursday in the states of Anzoategui and Lara, with one of them being shot dead, reports Efe news.

With these two victims, a total of six people have died since July 26, the first day of the 48-hour general strike called by the opposition against the election of a National Constituent Assembly scheduled for Sunday.

On Sunday, Venezuelans are scheduled to cast their vote for more than 500 members of the National Constituent Assembly, which will be in charge of drafting a new constitution and reordering the state without anyone being able to oppose their decisions. 

Over 1,500 people have been injured in the three months of pro- and anti-government protests after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro launched an initiative to elect a Constituent Assembly to reform the Constitution.

It has been badly received by the opposition which claimed it was another attempt by the executive to hold onto power.

TAGS

tollviolentProtestsConstitutionVenezuelainjuredNicolas Maduropower

From Zee News

Twitter adds zero users users in Q2; now has 328 million monthly active users
Internet & Social Media

Twitter adds zero users users in Q2; now has 328 million mo...

US Senate rejects partial Obamacare repeal, bitter blow to Trump
World

US Senate rejects partial Obamacare repeal, bitter blow to...

Pakistan`s Supreme Court to rule on fate of PM Nawaz Sharif: Facts you must know about Panama Papers case
WorldAsia

Pakistan`s Supreme Court to rule on fate of PM Nawaz Sharif...

Tejashwi Yadav calls Nitish Kumar &#039;Boss&#039;, says he should have shown guts and sacked him
India

Tejashwi Yadav calls Nitish Kumar 'Boss', says he...

Will Nitish Kumar&#039;s &#039;ghar wapsi&#039; in NDA help BJP in Rajya Sabha? Here are the numbers
Bihar

Will Nitish Kumar's 'ghar wapsi' in NDA help...

World

North Korea hacking increasingly focused on making money th...

BJP chief Amit Shah files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat
GujaratIndia

Amit Shah, Smriti Iran, Balwantsinh Rajput file nomination...

Jammu and Kashmir

Army Chief Bipin Rawat to visit Jammu and Kashmir

World

Families of jailed Turkish journalists shaken but determine...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels