Toll in Venezuela's violent protests reaches 73

Caracasz: The death toll in the violent Venezuelan protests has increased to 73 amid escalating tensions provoked by the government's call to rewrite the Constitution.

The Venezuelan Public Ministry on Thursday said that Libertador Experimental Teaching University (UPEL) student Jose Gregorio Perez died during a demonstration in the town of Rubio, reports Efe news.

The 21-year-old was shot in the face.

Since April 1, Venezuela has been beset by a wave of pro- and anti-government protests, some of which have degenerated into violence that has now left 73 people dead and more than 1,000 injured, according to official figures.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro launched an initiative to elect a Constituent Assembly to reform the Constitution which has been badly received by the opposition which claimed it was another attempt by the executive to hold onto power.