Top German court backs deporting suspected Islamic extremist

A lower court already rejected an appeal on condition that Algeria provide assurances the man won't face treatment that violates his human rights.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 15:56

Berlin: Germany's highest court has ruled that authorities are entitled to deport an Algerian man suspected of posing a risk of a terrorist attack.

In several recent cases, German authorities have used measures passed after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the United States to order the deportation of foreign nationals deemed to be dangerous, even where there is no proof they committed a serious offense.

The Federal Constitutional Court said on Thursday it has thrown out a complaint by the man, whom it didn't identify, against a decision in March by the state government in Bremen to deport him to Algeria. He first entered Germany in 2003.

