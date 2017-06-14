Top Haqqani commander killed in drone attack in Pakistan

Islamabad: A drone attack in Pakistan's restive northwest tribal region today killed a top commander of the dreaded Haqqani network, blamed for the attack in Afghanistan's capital Kabul that killed nearly 150 people.

Two missiles fired by a pilotless aircraft targeted a house in Speen Tal, a semi-tribal area located on the border of Orakzai district and Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

A security official said militant leader Abubakar, who had links with the Haqqani network was killed in the strike.

The house targeted by the drone was completely destroyed.

The drone operation was yet to be officially confirmed.

The drone attack comes days after Afghan officials blamed the Pakistan-based Haqqani network of carrying out the bombing in Kabul on May 31 in which 150 people died.

The attackers detonated a tanker packed with explosives near the German embassy.