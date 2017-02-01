Top Islamic State leader killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar
IANS | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 20:52
Kabul: A senior leader of the Islamic State jihadist group was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, a media report said on Wednesday.
Shahid Omar was killed early on Wednesday in a drone strike conducted by foreign forces in Afghanistan, Khaama Press news agency reported, quoting Nangarhar government officials.
Omar commanded a group of at least 40 IS fighters in Nangarhar, the governor`s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani was cited as saying.
The drone strike that killed Omar took place in Nangarhar`s restive Achin district. Omar is believed to hail from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwest Pakistan.
First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 20:52
