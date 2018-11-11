हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

Topless woman protester runs at Donald Trump''s motorcade in Paris

The woman managed to come within a few metres of Trump's motorcade before she was apprehended by police.

Topless woman protester runs at Donald Trump&#039;&#039;s motorcade in Paris
Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron meet at Elysee presidential palace in Paris. (Reuters Photo)

Paris: A topless female protester with "Fake Peacemaker" scrawled across her chest ran at the motorcade carrying US President Donald Trump along the Champs Elysees in Paris ahead of a ceremony on Sunday to mark the end of World War One.

She came within a few metres of Trump's motorcade before she was apprehended by police, in an incident that is likely to raise questions about security at the event attended by some 70 world leaders. 

The radical feminist activist group Femen, based in Paris, said it was behind the stunt. Femen frequently carries out shock protests against sexism, racism, homophobia and other social and political issues.

Paris police said they detained two people over the incident.

Tags:
Donald TrumpChamps ElyseesFemen

Must Watch