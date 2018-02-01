हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Train carrying US Republican lawmakers hits truck; minor injuries: Source

A train traveling from Washington to West Virginia carrying Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday collided with a garbage truck but only minor injuries were sustained on the train, according to a source on the train.

Reuters| Updated: Feb 01, 2018, 00:46 AM IST
Comments |
Represntational image

WASHINGTON: A train traveling from Washington to West Virginia carrying Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday collided with a garbage truck but only minor injuries were sustained on the train, according to a source on the train.

There were a "few bumps and bruises" sustained by passengers, said the source who asked not to be identified, and provided the information by email.

The train was taking lawmakers to an annual retreat being held this year in West Virginia.

