Train station area in Swiss city closed after bomb threat

GENEVA: Police in the Swiss capital city of Bern said on Friday that some suspicious items were found inside the Church of the Holy Spirit, which is located just outside the train station`s main entrance.

The train station area in the town has been closed for about five hours as a result of "a bomb threat", Xinhua quoted the police as saying.

"We are currently on the mission to close the area due to a bomb threat. We have arrested a person and are clarifying the situation," police said on Twitter.

The latest information from the police indicated that the arrested man was a 21-year-old Afghan man who threatened to detonate "a bomb" on Friday afternoon.

According to a police statement, two unknown components linked by cable have been neutralised and have been taken for further analysis, which police said would take more time.

So far, it is unknown whether the objects found presented a real danger.

