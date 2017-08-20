Train Station evacuated in France after armed men spotted

Nimes: A train station was evacuated late Saturday in southern France's Nimes after three armed-men were reportedly spotted on the Paris-Nimes train.

One person allegedly in possession of a non-lethal alarm gun was arrested as a result of their investigation, reports Anadolu News.

On their official Twitter page, French government officials in Gard, said the police have completed their investigations in the area, "against a suspicious report".

Gard warned citizens to avoid visiting the station and its surroundings.

This comes two days after a white van smashed into people in Las Ramblas, a famous boulevard in central Barcelona and packed with tourists.

The van driver is said to have zig-zagged to try and hit as many people as possible along the pedestrianised area, knocking many to the floor and sending others fleeing for cover in shops and cafes.

He killed 13 people and injured more than 100, and managed to flee the scene.

Spanish police have described it as a terror attack. (