Ghauri

Training launch of nuclear-capable Ghauri missile conducted by Pakistan

The Ghauri missiles can carry both nuclear as well as conventional weapons.

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@KhalidPDC

Pakistan on Monday conducted a training launch of Ghauri missile which reportedly has a range of 1,300 kilometres.

Radio Pakistan reported that the test was conducted by Army Strategic Forces Command 'to test the training and operational preparedness of the military's strategic division.'

The Ghauri missiles can carry both nuclear as well as conventional weapons. Pakistan maintains that it helps the country promote peace and stability as a deterrant but there has been concerns in the past about its nuclear and missile installations falling into the hands of terrorists. It is a concern that the United States, in particular, has often highlighted. Pakistan though has repeatedly said that it has secured all its installations and there would never be any situation of compromise.

