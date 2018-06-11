हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

Justin Trudeau acts hurt when called out: Donald Trump

On May 31, the US announced to impose 25 and 10 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium respectively on three of its biggest trading partners - Canada, Mexico and the European Union (EU).

Justin Trudeau acts hurt when called out: Donald Trump

New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump said Canadian Prime Minister is acting hurt, regarding the newly imposed tariffs.

"Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with the US (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out!" Trump tweeted.

Trudeau addressed a news conference after the G7 summit, in which he said that "Canada would move forward with retaliatory measures" starting from July 1 in response to Trump`s decision to impose 25 percent trade tariffs on aluminium and steel on its closest allies Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.

Reacting to the same, Trump`s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said, "Trudeau really kind of stabbed us in the back."

On May 31, the US announced to impose 25 and 10 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium respectively on three of its biggest trading partners - Canada, Mexico and the European Union (EU).

On June 2, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dubbed the trade tariffs `insulting and unacceptable` and announced that the country would impose its own tariffs on US` goods in retaliation.

The two-day 44th G7 summit ended on Sunday.

Tags:
Donald TrumpJustin TrudeauFair tradeG7 summit

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close