close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Trump accuses China of doing nothing on North Korea

US President Donald Trump on Saturday accused China of doing nothing on North Korea.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 08:34

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday accused China of doing nothing on North Korea, after the belligerent hermit state launched an intercontinental ballistic missile test, and vowed change.

"I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk," Trump said in two tweets. 

"We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!"

TAGS

Donald TrumpChinaNorth KoreaUnited StatesIntercontinental ballistic missile

From Zee News

World

Chinese military has ability to defeat all invading enemies...

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama, operation underway
India

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter with...

US bombers fly over Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang`s missile test
World

US bombers fly over Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongya...

Railways plans to do away with providing blankets in AC coaches after CAG report
India

Railways plans to do away with providing blankets in AC coa...

World

Barcelona, Madrid, music, festival, fire

World

Canada probes possible Saudi use of its equipment in crackd...

Bihar

Nitish was under huge pressure from Lalu: Union Minister Ra...

Turkish women march in rights protest in Istanbul
World

Turkish women march in rights protest in Istanbul

India

Pakistan violates ceasefire on Poonch LoC

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels