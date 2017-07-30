Trump accuses China of doing nothing on North Korea

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday accused China of doing nothing on North Korea, after the belligerent hermit state launched an intercontinental ballistic missile test, and vowed change.

"I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk," Trump said in two tweets.

"We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!"