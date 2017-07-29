Trump condemns North Korea's latest ICBM test as 'reckless, dangerous'

Washington: With North Korea boasting that its latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch can target the entire U.S., President Donald Trump condemned the launch branding it as 'reckless and dangerous'.

"North Korea's test launch today of another intercontinental ballistic missile-the second such test in less than a month-is only the latest reckless and dangerous action by the North Korean regime," President Trump said in a statement.

"The United States condemns this test and rejects the regime's claim that these tests-and these weapons-ensure North Korea's security. In reality, they have the opposite effect," the statement added.

Trump further said that by threatening the world, these weapons and tests further isolate North Korea, weaken its economy, and deprive its people.

He assured that the U.S. will take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the American homeland and protect its allies in the region.

North Korea on Friday conducted its second test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in a month.

The rumoured launch comes one day after the 64th anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean War.

The anniversary had led to increased concerns the regime planned another test to fire another intercontinental ballistic missile.

The United States have been concerned over the North's accelerated missile and nuclear programme.

North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un has issued a fresh challenge to President Donald Trump by launching another sophisticated missile test that could potentially hit the entire United States, North Korea's state news agency said.

According to reports, the missile launch was meant as a "stern warning" for the United States.

The missile, which aimed for "maximum distance", flew for 47 minutes and 12 seconds while reaching a maximum altitude of 3,724.9km.