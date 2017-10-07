Trump leading US down a very 'dark path': Joe Biden

Washington: Former United States Vice President Joe Biden has lambasted President Donald Trump and his administration, stating that the President is leading the US 'down a very dark path'.

Biden, in his acceptance speech after receiving the Zbigniew Brzezinski annual prize at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), took a dig at the US President.

"We really worry that we`re walking down a very dark path. It`s not alarmist. We`re walking down a very dark path that isolates the United States on the world stage and, as a consequence, endangers -- not strengthens -- endangers American interests and the American people," CNN quoted Biden as saying.

Biden also lambasted Trump`s speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where termed North Korea`s Kim Jong Un as "rocket man".

"Trading insults. Deploying taunting nicknames. Promising to `totally destroy` a country of 25 million people. Such erratic action only worsens the crisis and rejects the possibility of diplomacy," Biden added.