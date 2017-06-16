Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusion'

New York: US President Donald Trump has mocked FBI investigators of not being able to find any evidence related to the probe of a possible collusion between his team and Russia during 2016 Presidential election.

Trump said that "nobody has been able to show any proof yet"."After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my `collusion with the Russians`, nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!," Trump tweeted.

With President Trump`s instructions, Vice President Mike Pence has hired Richard Cullen, his own lawyer to represent the U.S. President in the special counsel investigation and congressional inquiries into Russia`s role in the 2016 election, the CNN reported.

Richard Cullen is a former Virginia attorney general and a former US attorney for the eastern district of Virginia.

Trump criticized media reports that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating him for obstruction of justice as a part of a wider probe into alleged meddling by Russia in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Kremlin and Trump`s campaign, saying Americans are watching "the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history."

"They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice," it added.Meanwhile, Mueller has sought interviews with three Trump administration officials who weren`t involved in Trump`s campaign.

Those officials are Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, Michael Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency and Richard Ledgett, the former NSA deputy director, according to reports.