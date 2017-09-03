close
Trump mulls snapping trade ties with nations doing business with North Korea

Trump's statement comes on the backdrop of nuclear test conducted by the North Korea on Sunday.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 23:40
Trump mulls snapping trade ties with nations doing business with North Korea

New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said the Washington was considering to severe trade ties with countries doing business with North Korea.

Trump`s statement comes on the backdrop of nuclear test conducted by the North Korea on Sunday.

"The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea," Trump said in a tweet.

US President further said that he would also meet top military leaders at the White House to discuss North Korea.

Earlier in the day, Trump termed North Korea a `rogue nation` for conducting nuclear test and said its `actions continue to be very dangerous to the Washington`.

In a series of tweets, Trump further said that North Korea has become a great threat and embarrassment to China.

"North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States," he said in a tweet.

North Korea on Sunday announced that it has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The news reader of the North Korean Central Television said North Korea`s leader Kim Jong Un ordered the test and termed it a "perfect success".

Earlier, Trump had also a telephone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and agreed to have close cooperation between their countries to put pressure on North Korea over its nuclear and ballistic missile program, the White House has announced.

US President also spoke to South Korean President Moon Jae on September 1 and discussed the threat posed by North Korea.

