Trump responds to UK attack with apparent criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 22:07

London: US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday about a militant attack in London which killed seven people, quoting London Mayor Sadiq Khan telling Britons not to be alarmed, in what appeared to be a criticism of Khan's response to the incident.

Earlier Khan had said Britons should not be alarmed to see a higher police presence on the streets of London following the incident.

Last year Khan was elected mayor of the city to become the first Muslim to head a major Western capital.

