Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Trump says he believes Pakistan starting to respect U.S. again

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Pakistan`s cooperation in securing the release of a U.S.-Canadian couple and their children who had been held by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network signaled a new respect for the United States by Islamabad.

Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 12, 2017, 23:11 PM IST
Comments |
Trump says he believes Pakistan starting to respect U.S. again

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Pakistan`s cooperation in securing the release of a U.S.-Canadian couple and their children who had been held by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network signaled a new respect for the United States by Islamabad.

"The Pakistani government`s cooperation is a sign that it is honoring America`s wish that it do more to provide security in the region," Trump said at a White House event. "They worked very hard on this and I believe they are starting to respect the United States again."

Tags:
US PresidentDonald TrumpPakistanUnited StatesIslamabad
Next
Story

Brussels attacks suspect `sold acid to bomber`

Trending