Trump says he 'never worked for Russia'

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday said he "never worked for Russia," directly responding to a media report that the FBI once opened a counterintelligence probe into whether the president was working on Russia`s behalf.

"Not only did I never work for Russia, I think it`s a disgrace that you even asked that question because it`s a whole big fat hoax," Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for New Orleans, Xinhua news agency reported.

The New York Times reported Friday the FBI began the investigation after Trump fired James Comey as FBI director in order to examine whether the president`s move threatened national security and amounted to obstruction of justice.

Trump slammed the report at the weekends, calling it "the most insulting thing."

The president also dismissed a Washington Post report that he took notes from his interpreter and ordered not to discuss details with other US officials about his 2017 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it "fake news".

Trump has repeatedly denied colluding with Russia. The Russian government has repeatedly denied alleged meddling into the 2016 US elections.