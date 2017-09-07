close
Trump says military action against North Korea is not first choice

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that military action against North Korea was not a first choice.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 00:12

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that military action against North Korea was not a first choice and said he had had a strong and frank discussion with China`s President Xi Jinping about the issue.

"President Xi would like to do something. We`ll see whether or not he can do it. But we will not be putting up with what`s happening in North Korea," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I believe that President Xi agrees with me 100 percent... We had a very, very frank and very strong phone call."

Donald Trump North Korea Missile launch

