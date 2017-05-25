Trump says NATO must do more on terror, immigration, Russia
Washington: US President Donald Trump used his first NATO summit on Thursday to urge the alliance to do more to tackle terrorism and immigration as well as Russia.
"The NATO of the future must include a great focus on terrorism and immigration as well as threats from Russia and NATO`s eastern and southern borders," Trump said as he unveiled a 9/11 memorial at the alliance`s new headquarters in Brussels.