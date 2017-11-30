Trump sees no China impact on Kim

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Thursday China appears to have had little impact on North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, expressing wonder that his people and military "put up" with conditions there.

Trump`s comments, in an early morning tweet, followed a stern US warning Wednesday that Kim had brought the world closer to war by testing a missile thought to be capable of hitting Washington.

"The Chinese Envoy, who just returned from North Korea, seems to have had no impact on Little Rocket Man," Trump said.

"Hard to believe his people, and the military, put up with living in such horrible conditions. Russia and China condemned the launch."

In a phone call after the missile test, Trump urged China`s President Xi Jinping to cut off oil supplies to Pyongyang, US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said Wednesday.

"If war comes, make no mistake: The North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed," Haley said.