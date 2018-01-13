Trump team paid $130K to porn star as hush money before 2016 polls: Media

NEW YORK: A lawyer for US President Donald Trump arranged to fork over $130,000 in hush money to a former porn star a month before the 2016 election over an alleged affair, a new report has said.

Popularly known as "Stormy Daniels" had a "hookup" with Trump the married future President in 2006, the New York Post said.

Michael Cohen, an attorney for the Trump Organisation, set up the payment to the woman - whose real name is Stephanie Clifford - in a negotiated nondisclosure agreement, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Clifford alleged that the 'hookup' took place in July 2006 - a year after Trump married his third wife and present First lady Melania Trump.

Clifford said they met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

The White House minimised the salacious revelation - one of many alleged incidents of inappropriate behaviour with women the President has faced and denied, the NYP report said.

"These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election," a White House official told the WSJ.

The official would not answer questions about the reported deal with Clifford - who performed in about 150 porn films, including "Dirty Deeds", "Nymphos" and "Good Will Humping", a XXX-rated spoof of the flick "Good Will Hunting".