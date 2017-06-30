close
Trump to meet Putin at G20, seek `more constructive` ties

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 00:12

District of Columbia: US President Donald Trump will hold his first face-to-face with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of next week`s G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, the White House said Thursday.

Trump`s National Security Advisor HR McMaster said Putin would be among the "many world leaders" meeting the US president during the summit, taking place on July 7 and 8.

One of the goals of the president`s trip, McMaster said, will be "to develop a common approach to Russia."

"As the president has made clear, he would like the United States and the leaders of the entire West to develop a more constructive relationship with Russia," said Trump`s top aide.

"But he also made clear that we will do what is necessary to confront Russia`s destabilizing behavior." 

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, G20 summit

