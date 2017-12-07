Trump's Jerusalem move could 'send us back to even darker times': Mogherini

BRUSSELS: US President Donald Trump's decision to officially recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital could take the region "backwards to even darker times", the EU`s diplomatic chief warned on Thursday.

"President Trump`s announcement on Jerusalem has a very worrying potential impact. It is a very fragile context and the announcement has the potential to send us backwards to even darker times than the ones we`re already living in," Federica Mogherini told a press conference in Brussels.