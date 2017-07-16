close
Essel Group 90 years
Unbelievable! Tuna fish skinned, cut and sliced but still 'alive' - WATCH

How long can you survive after being carved bilaterally? Here's a tuna fish sliced into half longitudinally, however, it is still seen struggling to live.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 19:02
Pic/Video coutesy: Twitter/@Q57OUPrpy8OZaWt

New Delhi: You would probably die from the first fatal cut itself! But this tuna fish was skinned, cut and sliced but yet seemed to be "alive". 

The cut pieces, kept on the table, were leaping and bouncing in air as if they were full of life! 

In a video clip posted by Yutaka Suzuki on Twitter the yellowfin tuna fish is found to be bouncing and moving in a tray for over a minute.

The viral footage has garnered 2,45,361 likes and 1,80,367 retweets on Twitter.

Reportedly, the nerves of the fish were not properly severed which would have rendered it alive. 

The fish indeed left the netizens amazed!

See the video here:

