Unbelievable! Tuna fish skinned, cut and sliced but still 'alive' - WATCH

New Delhi: You would probably die from the first fatal cut itself! But this tuna fish was skinned, cut and sliced but yet seemed to be "alive".

The cut pieces, kept on the table, were leaping and bouncing in air as if they were full of life!

In a video clip posted by Yutaka Suzuki on Twitter the yellowfin tuna fish is found to be bouncing and moving in a tray for over a minute.

The viral footage has garnered 2,45,361 likes and 1,80,367 retweets on Twitter.

Reportedly, the nerves of the fish were not properly severed which would have rendered it alive.

The fish indeed left the netizens amazed!

See the video here: