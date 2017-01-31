Tunisian held In Italy with heroin in his underwear
IANS | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 00:55
Ragusa: Police in Sicily on Monday arrested a 36-year-old Tunisian after they found 40 grammes of heroin worth 4,000 euros in his underpants.
The Tunisian was stopped in the town of Pozzallo after getting of a bus from Catania. From a database check, police noted the man had been searched in the city of Palermo the previous day, searched him again and found 60 doses of heroin wrapped in cling-film inside his underwear.
The Tunisian was taken to prison where he faces drug-pushing charges.
First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 00:55
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!