Tunisian held In Italy with heroin in his underwear

IANS | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 00:55

Ragusa: Police in Sicily on Monday arrested a 36-year-old Tunisian after they found 40 grammes of heroin worth 4,000 euros in his underpants.

The Tunisian was stopped in the town of Pozzallo after getting of a bus from Catania. From a database check, police noted the man had been searched in the city of Palermo the previous day, searched him again and found 60 doses of heroin wrapped in cling-film inside his underwear.

The Tunisian was taken to prison where he faces drug-pushing charges.

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 00:55

