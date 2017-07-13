close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Turkey detains 44 people suspected of planning terror attacks

A Turkish official says 44 people suspected of planning terror attacks linked to Kurdish militants have been detained in police operations, including suspects in two separate Istanbul attacks last year.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 15:49

Istanbul: A Turkish official says 44 people suspected of planning terror attacks linked to Kurdish militants have been detained in police operations, including suspects in two separate Istanbul attacks last year.

Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin said today one of the detainees is suspected of organising a December attack near a football stadium, killing 46 people. The governor said the man left the bomb-laden vehicle at the last minute.

Another is allegedly the organizer of a car bomb attack on a bus carrying riot police last June that killed 11.

The outlawed Kurdistan Freedom Falcons, an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party or PKK, had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Sahin said the operations into the Kurdish militants' "special forces cell" in Istanbul and four other provinces saved the city from "serious and sensational attacks."

TAGS

TurkeyIstanbulKurdish militantsKurdistan Workers' Party

From Zee News

Mobile data war: Aircel counters Reliance Jio, offers 84GB data for 84 days at Rs 348
Mobiles

Mobile data war: Aircel counters Reliance Jio, offers 84GB...

Turkey detains 44 in anti-terrorist operations, including bomb attack planners
EuropeWorld

Turkey detains 44 in anti-terrorist operations, including b...

Karnataka SSLC supplementary Result 2017 declared
KarnatakaEducation

Karnataka SSLC supplementary Result 2017 declared

World

Dozen killed, over 40 wounded in Cameroon suicide bomb atta...

&#039;Pakistan considering giving visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav&#039;s mother&#039;
India

'Pakistan considering giving visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav...

BJP rules out reunion with Janata Dal(U), says not interested in breaking any alliance
India

BJP rules out reunion with Janata Dal(U), says not interest...

8GB ASUS &#039;ZenFone AR&#039; arrives in India at Rs 49,999
Mobiles

8GB ASUS 'ZenFone AR' arrives in India at Rs 49,9...

Technology

Microsoft releases AI-powered app to help blind 'see...

WorldAsia

Gunmen attacks vehicle carrying senior officer in Pakistan...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Journalists killed in the line of duty

The Hamburg Summit: Rallies, riots and raves

Modi's Israel visit very successful says senior editor Jerusalem Post

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?