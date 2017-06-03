close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Turkey detains PM Binali Yildirim`s advisor over alleged Gulen links

The Turkish government claims Fethullah​ Gulen ordered the July 15 attempt to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from power.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 16:09

Ankara: Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim`s chief adviser was detained Saturday over suspected links to the movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen blamed for last year`s failed coup, state media reported.

Birol Erdem, a former senior justice ministry official, was taken into custody in Ankara along with his wife Gulumser Erdem, Anadolu news agency said.

He was accused of being a member of the movement led by Gulen, the agency reported, quoting sources from the office of the Ankara chief public prosecutor.

The Turkish government claims Gulen ordered the July 15 attempt to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from power.

Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, denies the charges.

Erdem is one of the most senior bureaucrats to be suspected of Gulen links. Others who have been detained come from the military including Erdogan`s aide-de-camp Colonel Ali Yazici.

Erdem was called to testify as a witness last year fin an investigation into followers of Gulen`s movement after several suspected members named him in their testimonies, Hurriyet daily reported.

Turkish authorities have arrested over 50,000 people including judges, prosecutors, police officers and members of the armed forces, accusing them of having connections with the Gulen movement, justice ministry officials told Anadolu last week.

Meanwhile, over 100,000 working in the public sector including doctors, civil servants and academics have been suspended or sacked over alleged links to the movement.

TAGS

TurkeyBinali YildirimFethullah GulenTayyip Erdogan

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull warns Asian leaders of &#039;coercive China&#039;
World

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull warns Asian leaders of...

New Irish PM-elect's extended family in Mumbai ecstati...
IndiaWorld

New Irish PM-elect's extended family in Mumbai ecstati...

CBSE 10th Result 2017: Overall pass percentage falls by 90.95% — CBSE class 10 result region wise
India

CBSE 10th Result 2017: Overall pass percentage falls by 90....

AAP calls EC's EVM challenge 'farce', begins...
Delhi

AAP calls EC's EVM challenge 'farce', begins...

Resolving Kashmir issue will take some time: Rajnath Singh
Jammu and Kashmir

Resolving Kashmir issue will take some time: Rajnath Singh

Insurgency incidents have come down in Northeast: Rajnath S...
North East

Insurgency incidents have come down in Northeast: Rajnath S...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video