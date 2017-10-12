Turkey expects visa spat with United States to be resolved soon: Dy PM

Washington: The diplomatic crisis between the United States and Turkey that led them to stop issuing visas to each other`s citizens is "overblown" and will likely be resolved soon, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.

In remarks apparently aimed at defusing tensions between the two countries, Simsek told an event in Washington that Turkey considered the safety and security of U.S. diplomats and employees in Turkey a "top priority" and described the detention of staff at U.S. missions in Turkey as "routine" investigations.