close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Turkey extends state of emergency for another 3 months

The Turkish Parliament on Monday approved a bill to extend the state of emergency for another three months, the fourth such extension since last July's failed coup attempt.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 22:59

Ankara: The Turkish Parliament on Monday approved a bill to extend the state of emergency for another three months, the fourth such extension since last July's failed coup attempt.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister handed to parliament a formal proposal to extend the ongoing state of emergency for three months.

The proposal was submitted to parliament shortly after starting a session of the national security council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On Wednesday, Erdogan said the state of emergency would not be lifted until the fight against terrorism was no longer needed.

The state of emergency has been in force since July 20, 2016, five days after a failed coup.

Since then, some 140,000 public employees with suspected links to US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by the Turkish government of masterminding the failed coup, have been dismissed from their jobs.
 

TAGS

TurkeyemergencyRecep Tayyip ErdoganTurkey coupFethullah Gulen

From Zee News

NDA&#039;s Vice President nominee Venkaiah Naidu resigns as Union minister
India

NDA's Vice President nominee Venkaiah Naidu resigns a...

No commands to Mars rovers, orbiters later this month: NASA
Space

No commands to Mars rovers, orbiters later this month: NASA

World

Turkish government extends state of emergency rule for anot...

World

US provides visas to up to 15,000 temporary workers

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav dismisses resignation demand; BJP says resign or get sacked
Bihar

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav dismisses resignation...

US ending laptop ban on Middle Eastern airlines
World

US ending laptop ban on Middle Eastern airlines

Cleaning oil spills could be easier with waste human hair, say scientists!
Environment

Cleaning oil spills could be easier with waste human hair,...

PM Narendra Modi likely to go for Cabinet expansion
India

PM Narendra Modi likely to go for Cabinet expansion

Delhi

Rape, murder of Delhi girl: SC asks CBI to conclude probe

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels