close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Turkey, Iran and Iraq warn of `counter-measures` against Kurd vote

Turkey, Iran and Iraq on Thursday urged Iraq`s Kurdistan region to abandon a planned referendum on independence, threatening unspecified "counter-measures" if it goes ahead with the vote.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 14:34

Istanbul: Turkey, Iran and Iraq on Thursday urged Iraq`s Kurdistan region to abandon a planned referendum on independence, threatening unspecified "counter-measures" if it goes ahead with the vote.

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran and Iraq held a rare trilateral meeting Wednesday in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, days ahead of the non-binding September 25 referendum.

Ankara and Tehran fear independence for the Kurds of northern Iraq would embolden their own Kurdish minorities, and Baghdad has bitterly opposed the plebiscite.

The three states reaffirmed their commitment to Iraq`s territorial integrity and emphasised their "unequivocal opposition to the referendum," in a joint statement released by the Turkish foreign ministry.

They also "agreed in this regard to consider taking counter-measures in coordination," according to the statement, which did not provide any details.

The ministers called the planned vote "unconstitutional", saying it ran the risk of provoking new conflicts in the region, and would "not be beneficial" for the Kurds of Iraq.

They also said the referendum would put Iraq`s hard-earned gains against Islamic State jihadists "under great risk".

The United States also opposes the referendum, warning that it may not be able to help Iraq`s Kurds negotiate a better deal with Baghdad if they go ahead with the vote.

Turkey has its own long-running conflict with separatists among its sizable Kurdish minority, and has vowed to quash any Kurdish state from emerging in war-torn Syria.

In New York, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday demanded that Iraqi Kurds call off the referendum, while hinting at consequences if they go ahead.

"Steps such as demands for independence that can cause new crises and conflicts in the region must be avoided," Erdogan told the UN General Assembly.

With conspicuous timing, Turkey on Monday launched a military drill involving 100 vehicles including tanks on the Iraqi border, which was continuing for a fourth day according to Turkish media reports.

TAGS

TurkeyIranIraqKurdistanRecep Tayyip Erdogan

From Zee News

Sonia Gandhi&#039;s request to PM Modi: Pass Women&#039;s Reservation Bill
India

Sonia Gandhi's request to PM Modi: Pass Women's R...

WorldAsia

Pakistan Army chief discusses with Afghan envoy ways to ach...

China bans use of anti-Islam words on social media
World

China bans use of anti-Islam words on social media

Sixth suspect detained over London Tube attack
EuropeWorld

Sixth suspect detained over London Tube attack

Haryana minister Anil Vij wants compensation for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh followers killed in police action
India

Haryana minister Anil Vij wants compensation for Dera Sacha...

Seoul to offer $8mn aid to North Korea
World

Seoul to offer $8mn aid to North Korea

Zomato data breach sixth biggest in first half of 2017
Technology

Zomato data breach sixth biggest in first half of 2017

Rohingyas are illegal immigrants not refugees: Rajnath Singh
India

Rohingyas are illegal immigrants not refugees: Rajnath Sing...

What makes Milky Way different from other galaxies? - Find out
Space

What makes Milky Way different from other galaxies? - Find...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi