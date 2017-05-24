close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Turkey orders detention of Ankara municipality, ministries'' staff - Report

Detention warrants issued for 60 staff at the Ankara city council, 19 at district councils, 30 at development ministry and 30 at the education ministry.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 13:30

Istanbul: Turkish authorities ordered the arrest of 139 staff from the Ankara municipality and two ministries in an investigation targeting supporters of the U.S.-based cleric accused of being behind last July`s failed coup, CNN Turk said on Wednesday.

The broadcaster said detention warrants were issued for 60 staff at the Ankara city council, 19 at district councils, 30 staff at the development ministry and 30 at the education ministry. The cleric, Fethullah Gulen, has denied involvement in the putsch.

TAGS

IstanbulAnkara city councilFethullah Gulendetention warrants

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Microsoft new Surface Pro: Here&#039;s your 360 degree view to the laptop
Gadgets

Microsoft new Surface Pro: Here's your 360 degree view...

Microsoft&#039;s new Surface Pro, Surface Pen and Surface keyboard: Here&#039;s all you want to know
Gadgets

Microsoft's new Surface Pro, Surface Pen and Surface k...

&#039;No information&#039;, says China, 24 hours after IAF&#039;s Sukhoi-30 fighter jet goes missing
India

'No information', says China, 24 hours after IAF...

Nearly 3/4th of IoT projects are failing: Cisco
Technology

Nearly 3/4th of IoT projects are failing: Cisco

Now add friend while streaming on Facebook Live
Technology

Now add friend while streaming on Facebook Live

HC notice on plea seeking Yogi, Maurya disqualification
Uttar Pradesh

HC notice on plea seeking Yogi, Maurya disqualification

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video