Turkey orders detention of Ankara municipality, ministries'' staff - Report

Istanbul: Turkish authorities ordered the arrest of 139 staff from the Ankara municipality and two ministries in an investigation targeting supporters of the U.S.-based cleric accused of being behind last July`s failed coup, CNN Turk said on Wednesday.

The broadcaster said detention warrants were issued for 60 staff at the Ankara city council, 19 at district councils, 30 staff at the development ministry and 30 at the education ministry. The cleric, Fethullah Gulen, has denied involvement in the putsch.