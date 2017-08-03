close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Turkey pledges to 'eliminate' anti-China forces, pledge close security cooperation with Beijing

Turkey's foreign minister vowed Thursday to "eliminate" anti-China forces from his country, signalling a shift in Ankara`s stance towards Beijing`s treatment of Muslim minorities.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 17:10

Beijing: Turkey's foreign minister vowed Thursday to "eliminate" anti-China forces from his country, signalling a shift in Ankara`s stance towards Beijing`s treatment of Muslim minorities.

The two countries have sparred in the past over Beijing`s treatment of the mostly Muslim Uighur minority in China`s far western region of Xinjiang, who have cultural ties with Turkey and speak a Turkic language.

"We treat China`s security as our own security," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Beijing during a joint press conference with his Chinese counterpart.

"We absolutely will not allow any activities opposing or aimed against China within Turkey or its territories, and we will take measures to eliminate any media reports aimed against China."

Cavusoglu`s remarks followed a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in which both sides vowed to work together to combat terrorism.

Beijing blames unrest in Xinjiang on Islamist separatists seeking independence for the region, while Turkey in the past repeatedly expressed concerns about Beijing`s treatment of the minority -- with Erdogan even accusing Beijing of "genocide" in the region.

But ties have warmed as Turkey has sought to pivot away from the West and toward Asia, seeing in China a wealth of economic possibilities.

As part of China`s expansive Belt and Road initiative, an economic corridor will be established between the two countries, as well as a highspeed rail linking the eastern and western regions of Turkey.

"We greatly praise China for the work it has done so far to tackle the issues confronting Islamic countries," Cavusoglu said Thursday.

TAGS

ChinaBeijingTurkeyXinjianfIslamist separatistAsiaWang Yi

From Zee News

World

China helps search for missing US Navy sailor

Donald Trump says Russia ties at all-time and very dangerous low
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump says Russia ties at all-time and very dangerou...

Braid chopping mystery deepens; Delhi woman, three daughters&#039; tresses cut off in Mayapuri
Delhi

Braid chopping mystery deepens; Delhi woman, three daughter...

Amit Shah reacts to Congress&#039; allegations, says our policy yielded clear result, Pakistan isolated globally
India

Amit Shah reacts to Congress' allegations, says our po...

Albert Einstein&#039;s letter may fetch over USD 15,000 at auction
World

Albert Einstein's letter may fetch over USD 15,000 at...

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Two more succumb to dengue in Coimbatore; one d...

After Mumbai teen&#039;s suicide, Rajya Sabha MPs demand action against online games like &#039;Blue Whale&#039;
DelhiMaharashtraMumbai

After Mumbai teen's suicide, Rajya Sabha MPs demand ac...

Travel, trade to resume on Srinagar-Muzzaffarabad route from Monday
Jammu and Kashmir

Travel, trade to resume on Srinagar-Muzzaffarabad route fro...

Asia

Afghanistan urges for action against countries using non-st...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India