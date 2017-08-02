Turkey replaces land, air, naval forces commanders: Reports
Ankara: Turkey`s top military body on Wednesday replaced the land, air and naval commanders of the military after a critical gathering just over a year after the failed coup bid, Turkish media reported.
The Supreme Military Council (YAS) decided to replace land forces commander General Salih Zeki Colak, naval chief Admiral Bulent Bostanoglu and air force commander General Abidin Unal, CNN Turk broadcaster said.