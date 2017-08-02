close
Turkey replaces land, air, naval forces commanders: Reports

Turkey`s top military body on Wednesday replaced the land, air and naval commanders of the military after a critical gathering just over a year after the failed coup bid, Turkish media reported.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 18:45

Ankara: Turkey`s top military body on Wednesday replaced the land, air and naval commanders of the military after a critical gathering just over a year after the failed coup bid, Turkish media reported.

The Supreme Military Council (YAS) decided to replace land forces commander General Salih Zeki Colak, naval chief Admiral Bulent Bostanoglu and air force commander General Abidin Unal, CNN Turk broadcaster said.

TAGS

TurkeyNaval forcesSalih Zeki Colak

