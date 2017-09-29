close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Turkey, Russia pledge closer cooperation on Syria

Turkey and Russia confirmed on Thursday to continue close cooperation for the solution of Syrian dispute and the two countries will focus on confidence-building measures as part of Astana process.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 08:38

Ankara,: Turkey and Russia confirmed on Thursday to continue close cooperation for the solution of Syrian dispute and the two countries will focus on confidence-building measures as part of Astana process.

"We have decided to work intensely on de-escalation zones in Idlib," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. 

"Turkey and Russia have repeated their joint will for a political resolution of the Syrian problem," he noted.

His Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said both leaders have discussed coordination of joint steps aiming to solve the Syrian crisis.

"We have agreed to jointly work on the implementation of the de-escalation zones," Putin stressed, informing that diplomats, intelligence and military officials from Russia, Turkey and Iran will continue to work to this end.

He applauded Erdogan`s efforts for realising cease-fire over Astana process.

The process was difficult for all parties to the Syrian dispute and for the guarantor countries, but an important success was achieved by Erdogan`s initiatives, Putin said.

Both leaders expressed their satisfaction with the boost of bilateral trade volume in 2017, which has risen by 22 percent in 8 months of this year. The number of Russian tourists to Turkey increased 11 times in comparison to last year.

"We have removed almost all trade restrictions on Turkish agricultural products. The export of Turkish agricultural products to Russia increased 58 percent in the first half of 2017," Putin said.

Erdogan said that Turkey and Russia aimed to reach $100 billion trade in the near future.

TAGS

TurkeyRussiaRecep Tayyip ErdoganSyrian disputeVladimir Putin

From Zee News

North Korea accuses US of exploiting American student&#039;s death
World

North Korea accuses US of exploiting American student'...

One year of surgical strike: How Indian Army avenged Uri terror attack
India

One year of surgical strike: How Indian Army avenged Uri te...

World

Thousands of Burundi refugees pressured to go home; still n...

World

US military carries out more airstrikes against ISIS in Lib...

Delhi woman abducted, gang-raped by 23 men in Rajasthan&#039;s Bikaner
Rajasthan

Delhi woman abducted, gang-raped by 23 men in Rajasthan...

One year of surgical strike: Nirmala Sitharaman begins 2-day J&amp;K visit
Jammu and Kashmir

One year of surgical strike: Nirmala Sitharaman begins 2-da...

Self-proclaimed godman arrested for raping Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh

Self-proclaimed godman arrested for raping Dalit woman in U...

Surgical strike, one year later: Books and film on anvil
India

Surgical strike, one year later: Books and film on anvil

&#039;Modi&#039; for Chhota Shakeel, &#039;Delhi&#039; for Karachi: Dawood&#039;s new code words revealed
India

'Modi' for Chhota Shakeel, 'Delhi' for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi