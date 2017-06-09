Turkey says Iraqi Kurdish plan for independence vote a ''terrible mistake''
Iraq`s autonomous Kurdish region on Wednesday said it would hold a referendum on independence.
Ankara: Turkey on Friday called a plan by Iraqi Kurds to hold a referendum on independence a "terrible mistake", saying that Iraq`s territorial integrity and political unity was a fundamental principle for Ankara.
"We think this will represent a terrible mistake," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
