Turkey sentences UN war crimes judge to 7.5 years on 'terrorism' charges

Turkey has sentenced a judge at a U.N. war crimes court to 7 years and six months in prison on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization", the court in the Hague, Netherlands said on Thursday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 15:35

Amsterdam: Turkey has sentenced a judge at a U.N. war crimes court to 7 years and six months in prison on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization", the court in the Hague, Netherlands said on Thursday.

Judge Aydin Sedaf Akay has been held since September, one of tens of thousands of Turkish officials arrested in a crackdown on people and organisations after a foiled coup in which hundreds died.

The U.N. court said in a statement that Turkey`s actions violated international law, as Akay should enjoy diplomatic immunity. 

