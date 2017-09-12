close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Turkey signs landmark Russian weapons deal

In 2015, Turkey scrapped a $3.4 billion deal with China to build its first anti-missile system.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 17:49
Turkey signs landmark Russian weapons deal

Istanbul: Turkey has signed a deal with Russia to buy S-400 missile defence systems, its first major weapons purchase from Moscow, in an accord that could trouble Ankara's NATO allies.

The purchase of the surface-to-air missile defence batteries, Ankara's most significant deal with a non-NATO supplier, comes with Turkey in the throes of a crisis in relations with several Western states.

"Signatures have been made for the purchase of S-400s from Russia. A deposit has also been paid as far as I know," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in comments published in several newspapers on Tuesday.

"Mr Putin (President Vladimir Putin) and myself are determined on this issue," he told Turkish journalists aboard his presidential jet returning from a trip to Kazakhstan.
Moscow also confirmed the accord, with Vladimir Kozhin, Putin's adviser for military and technical cooperation, saying: "The contract has been signed and is being prepared for implementation."

The purchase of the missile systems from a non-NATO supplier is likely to raise concerns in the West over their technical compatibility with the alliance's equipment.
The Pentagon has already sounded the alarm, saying bluntly that "generally it's a good idea" for NATO allies to buy interoperable equipment.

But Erdogan said Turkey -- which has the second largest standing army in NATO after the United States -- was free to make military acquisitions based on its defence needs.
"Nobody has the right to discuss the Turkish republic's independence principles or independent decisions about its defence industry," he said.

"We make the decisions about our own independence ourselves, we are obliged to take safety and security measures in order to defend our country."
He said Moscow would extend a credit to Turkey for the purchase of the weapons.

Quoted by Russian state-owned TASS news agency, Kozhin said the deal was fully in line with Moscow's strategic interests.

"For this reason, we fully understand the reactions of several Western countries which are trying to put pressure on Turkey".

However signing the deal does not mean that delivery is imminent, with Russia facing a high demand for the S-400s from its own armed forces and key clients like China and India.

Some analysts have suggested the message sent to the West by the military cooperation between Moscow and Ankara is as important as the delivery itself.
In 2015, Turkey scrapped a $3.4 billion deal with China to build its first anti-missile system.

TAGS

TurkeyRussiaIstanbulNATOVladimir Putinweapons dealAnkara

From Zee News

Technology

Global insurance industry leads investment in artificial in...

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic for 2nd day

Haryana

Haryana universities colleges to display info about seats,...

Global split over Rohingya crisis as China backs Myanmar crackdown
WorldAsia

Global split over Rohingya crisis as China backs Myanmar cr...

World

Labour protests hit France in key challenge for Emmanuel Ma...

Officials urge patience as Florida towns re-open after Irma
AmericasWorld

Officials urge patience as Florida towns re-open after Irma

NEET illegalities: Delhi Police files status report before HC
Delhi

NEET illegalities: Delhi Police files status report before...

What&#039;s common to a Swiss Humanoid Robot, an Italian Tenor and a Tuscan Orchestra
Technology

What's common to a Swiss Humanoid Robot, an Italian Te...

Our ancestors were high-flying acrobats
Environment

Our ancestors were high-flying acrobats

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi