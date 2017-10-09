close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Turkey urges US to reverse visa suspension, defends arrest of consulate worker

Turkey`s Justice Minister said on Monday he hoped the United States would review its decision to suspend most visa services to Turkish citizens after the arrest of a Turkish employee of the U.S. consulate in Istanbul last week.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 16:21

Ankara: Turkey`s Justice Minister said on Monday he hoped the United States would review its decision to suspend most visa services to Turkish citizens after the arrest of a Turkish employee of the U.S. consulate in Istanbul last week.

But he said the decision to proceed with the case against the detained consulate worker was one for the Turkish judiciary to take.

"Trying a Turkish citizen for a crime committed in Turkey is our right. I hope the U.S. will revise its decision in this light," Abdulhamit Gul told A Haber television.

TAGS

TurkeyUnited StatesIstanbul

From Zee News

Iran promises &#039;crushing&#039; response if US designates Guards a terrorist group
World

Iran promises 'crushing' response if US designate...

Catalan leader under pressure to drop independence
Europe

Catalan leader under pressure to drop independence

Anandiben Patel will not contest Gujarat Assembly elections, cites age as reason
Gujarat

Anandiben Patel will not contest Gujarat Assembly elections...

Man commits suicide after stabbing wife for not fasting on Karva Chauth
Delhi

Man commits suicide after stabbing wife for not fasting on...

Jammu and Kashmir

Indian forces kill Kashmir militant leader

World

Militants attack Congo bases in northeast, killing UN peace...

Sharad Yadav has left principled politics: Nitish Kumar
Bihar

Sharad Yadav has left principled politics: Nitish Kumar

Asia

Couple in Nepal's 'first transgender marriage...

Days of depending on US are over, says Pakistan PM
WorldAsia

Days of depending on US are over, says Pakistan PM

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi