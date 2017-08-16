close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Turkey warns Iraqi Kurdish referendum risks 'civil war'

Turkey warned on Wednesday that plans by the leadership in Iraq`s autonomous Kurdish region to hold a referendum on independence could lead to civil war, in Ankara`s strongest warning yet against next month`s poll.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 16:57

Ankara: Turkey warned on Wednesday that plans by the leadership in Iraq`s autonomous Kurdish region to hold a referendum on independence could lead to civil war, in Ankara`s strongest warning yet against next month`s poll.

"In that country (Iraq), which has been through so many problems, a referendum on independence can make the situation even worse," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the state TRT Haber broadcaster.

"God forbid, it could even bring it to civil war," he added.

Turkey has a substantial Kurdish minority which is sometimes estimated as making up around a quarter of its total population of just under 80 million.

Ankara has in recent years forged strong ties with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq but is extremely wary of any move towards independence by the region.

Turkish security forces in the southeast of the country are still fighting the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a deadly three-decade insurgency.

The PKK initially aimed to carve out an independent Kurdish state in the southeast although its declared ambitions are now more focused on autonomy and rights.

Ankara is also concerned about the presence of the Syrian Kurdish militia People`s Protection Units (YPG) in the border area, fearing an autonomous Kurdish region could also emerge in northern Syria.Analysts have little doubt that the September 25 referendum would result in a `Yes` for an independent Kurdish state in northern Iraq.

But the result would be non binding and leave the approximately five million Kurds of northern Iraq some way away from actual independence.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in June strongly criticised the referendum plan, calling it "an error" and "a threat" to Iraq`s territorial integrity.

"The fundamental reason for our opposition to this referendum is the importance of preserving Iraq`s territorial and political integrity," Erdogan`s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in a radio interview Wednesday, denying any ill will towards the Kurds.

Widely seen as the world`s largest stateless people, most Kurds are spread between Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey. But it is only in Iraq where they have achieved a recognised autonomy.
Iraqi Kurdish oil is exported through Turkey, a key economic lifeline for the region. 

Iran has also opposed the referendum plan, which is expected to be discussed this week in talks in Ankara between the Turkish leadership and Iran`s chief of staff General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri.

TAGS

TurkeyIraqKurdish referendumCivil war

From Zee News

Lizard found in palak paneer in Mumbai; five of family rushed to hospital
Maharashtra

Lizard found in palak paneer in Mumbai; five of family rush...

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC appoints panel to examine 241 cases
DelhiDelhi

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC appoints panel to examine 241 case...

Panasonic launches new budget smartphone
Mobiles

Panasonic launches new budget smartphone

Sierra Leone mudslide: 600 still missing in Freetown, thousands become homeless
World

Sierra Leone mudslide: 600 still missing in Freetown, thous...

Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dares Nitish Kumar to sack him; calls Oppn meet on Aug 17
Bihar

Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dares Nitish Kumar to sack...

&#039;Blue Whale&#039; type games totally unacceptable: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Gaming

'Blue Whale' type games totally unacceptable: Rav...

Madhya Pradesh local body elections: BJP wins 26 president’s posts; Congress improves tally, bags 14
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh local body elections: BJP wins 26 president’...

Donald Trump, in tweet, again blasts Amazon over taxes, jobs
World

Donald Trump, in tweet, again blasts Amazon over taxes, job...

Caught on cam: Trinamool Congress MLA Swapan Kumar Beltharia beats vendor in West Bengal&#039;s Purulia — Watch
West Bengal

Caught on cam: Trinamool Congress MLA Swapan Kumar Belthari...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India