close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Turkish government extends state of emergency rule for another three months

The extension followed weekend ceremonies to mark the anniversary of the abortive coup in which around 250 people, mostly unarmed civilians, were killed.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 00:01

Ankara: Turkey on Monday extended emergency rule for another three months, almost a year after it was imposed in the wake of last July`s failed military coup.

The government asked parliament to extend it for a fourth time and the proposal was approved by the assembly, where President Tayyip Erdogan`s AK Party has a comfortable majority.

The extension followed weekend ceremonies to mark the anniversary of the abortive coup in which around 250 people, mostly unarmed civilians, were killed.

Since emergency rule was imposed on July 20 last year, more than 50,000 people have been arrested and 150,000 people have been suspended in a crackdown which Erdogan`s opponents say has pushed Turkey on a path to greater authoritarianism.

The government says the purge is necessary to confront security challenges facing Turkey and to root out supporters of the U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen who it says was behind the coup attempt. Gulen has denied any involvement.

Speaking at parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said the emergency rule had helped created the necessary legal environment to cleanse the state of Gulen`s network.

"All of those in the state`s high levels have been dismissed, but there are still hidden people," Canikli said. In a series of public ceremonies to mourn people killed in the coup attempt and celebrate those who thwarted it, Erdogan defiantly stepped up his condemnation of the European Union and said he would bring back the death penalty if parliament approved it.

Ties with the West were strained when European governments voiced alarm at the scale of the crackdown. Another 7,000 police, civil servants and academics were dismissed last week according to a decree published on Friday.

TAGS

Turkish governmentTurkeyTurkey Military CoupTurkey militaryTurkey governmentPresident Tayyip ErdoganAK Party

From Zee News

NDA&#039;s Vice President nominee Venkaiah Naidu resigns as Union minister
India

NDA's Vice President nominee Venkaiah Naidu resigns a...

No commands to Mars rovers, orbiters later this month: NASA
Space

No commands to Mars rovers, orbiters later this month: NASA

World

US provides visas to up to 15,000 temporary workers

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav dismisses resignation demand; BJP says resign or get sacked
Bihar

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav dismisses resignation...

US ending laptop ban on Middle Eastern airlines
World

US ending laptop ban on Middle Eastern airlines

Cleaning oil spills could be easier with waste human hair, say scientists!
Environment

Cleaning oil spills could be easier with waste human hair,...

PM Narendra Modi likely to go for Cabinet expansion
India

PM Narendra Modi likely to go for Cabinet expansion

Delhi

Rape, murder of Delhi girl: SC asks CBI to conclude probe

World

Turkey extends state of emergency for another 3 months

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels