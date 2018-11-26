हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Turkish military helicopter crashes in residential area in Istanbul, 3 soldiers killed

As per initial reports, three Turkish soldiers have been killed and another has been wounded in the crash. 

Turkish military helicopter crashes in residential area in Istanbul, 3 soldiers killed

A Turkish military helicopter crashed in a residential area in Istanbul on Monday killing three soldiers and leaving one wounded. 

The mishap took place in a central district of Istanbul. Reports state that the footage showed that the crash took place in the middle of a residential area in the Sancaktepe district of Istanbul, on the Asian side of the city.

Debris from the crash was seen scattered across the street as per the footage accessed by local media.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated with latest information.)

